Madhya Pradesh: Colleges may reopen from December 15

BHOPAL: Higher educational institutions in the state may reopen from December 15.

The Higher Education Department has made a proposal for reopening the institutions, and an order is expected after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives his consent for it.CM called a meeting of HED on December 14.

Many states across the country have begun to reopen colleges because of improvement in post-pandemic situation.

The Higher Education Department intends to reopen the classes for final year students of different courses.

If the number of corona cases does not shoot up, the department plans to reopen the classes for those courses that require practical teaching.

According to the proposal, once those classes restart, and the number of cases remains under check, all institutions will reopen after that.

The state government has recently decided to reopen schools for the students from classes 9 to 11.

The higher education department has made a proposal after that.

The degree colleges, too, could conduct only the final year online examinations in the last academic session.

The first and second year students could not take the examinations.

The plans are afoot to reopen the colleges that the same problem as occurred last year may not come about in the current academic session.

The government, however, wants to review the situation that may crop up once the colleges restart.

Now that government has reopened markets, shopping malls, gyms, religious places and tourist places, only the educational institutions are yet to restart.

There is pressure on the government for reopening the educational institutions. Therefore, the administration has begun to think about how to deal with it.