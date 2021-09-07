e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:38 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Colleges asked to organise vaccination camps for students above 18 years

According to officials of the higher education department, almost 100% of the teaching staff of colleges across the state has been vaccinated.
Staff Reporter
A medical staffer inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in Bhopal, on Tuesday. | FP

A medical staffer inoculates a beneficiary with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in Bhopal, on Tuesday. | FP

Advertisement

Bhopal: Authorities of National Health Mission have asked the college authorities to organise vaccination camps in colleges to include students above age of 18 years.

State Immunisation Officer, Santosh Shukla has written to the commissioner higher education department to hold special vaccination camps. Teaching and non-teaching staff members can also be inoculated in the camps. Besides students above 18 years should be targeted to achieve target of 100% vaccination, wrote Shukla.

Special camps were organised earlier also by the higher education department for the teachers and non-teaching staff before opening of the colleges. According to officials of the higher education department, almost 100% of the teaching staff of colleges across the state has been vaccinated.

Details of teaching and non-teaching staff members who haven’t been vaccinated till date is being collected by the commissioner’s office of the higher education department.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Over 4 crore people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal