Madhya Pradesh: College students’ marksheets to be integrated with digi-locker

BHOPAL: The marksheets of college students in Madhya Pradesh will be integrated with digi-lockers from March 2021 onward. Barkatullah University has been made nodal body to prepare the work plan for it.

The plan prepared by the Barkatullah University (BU) will be followed by all the universities- state and private- across the state.

Barkatullah University and Bhoj Open University have started work on it. Both the universities have digitized the marksheets of all undergraduate students of last three years from 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19. These mark sheets are now being integrated with the digi-locker.

Higher education department has set the deadline of March 31, 2021 to complete integration of these marksheets with the digi-locker. For other traditional and non-traditional, private and state universities the deadline has been set at April, 2021.

From now onward all universities in MP will continue with the integration work and mark sheets of all students will integrated immediately with the digi-lockers. At present the CBSE board has provided the mark sheets at digi-lockers. In Madhya Pradesh this will be a first by the universities.

Digilocker is a government approved format and all colleges, universities, passport office and other government offices accept the documents present in the digilocker. Digilocker is a cloud based platform that can be used for storing, sharing and verification of individual’s documents and certificates.