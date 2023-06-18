Madhya Pradesh: College Student Raped By Brothers, Accused Booked In Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old woman was raped by her two cousin brothers in the district on June 16, the police said. The police added that a case had been registered against the accused duo and search is on to apprehend them.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Vijay Singh Bhadoria said that the survivor was studying in Delhi and had come to Gwalior on June 15 to stay at her uncle’s house.

On June 16, she was going to a relative’s house in the city where she met her two cousin brothers Harshit Palia and Kartik Palia. The duo waylaid her and forcibly took her to their house, where they took turns to rape her.

The son of the relative, whose house the woman was supposed to reach, called her during the act. As the girl was unable to receive the call, her kin began searching for her. When they spotted woman’s slippers outside the house of the accused, they went inside to learn that she was raped. The accused fled while the woman and her kin approached Morar police station. CSP Bhadoria said that efforts were underway to apprehend accused.