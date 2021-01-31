Madhya Pradesh: College principals accountable for budget lapse, says DHE

BHOPAL: The department of higher education (DHE) has issued strict instructions to principals of all colleges regarding budget. It has said that the principals should remain extra vigilant and use the budget, or surrender before due date, or else they would be held accountable for it.

The letter, written by the director (finance) of higher education, said that the principals should surrender the budget before the month of January. The principals should properly use the budget under the heads mentioned and complete the projects the budget was meant for, it added.

The principal, or the drawing and disbursal officer (DDO), of the college will held responsible if the budget amount lapses unutilized. The finance section of the directorate has displayed all the details related to budget allocation on its treasury portal so that the principals of colleges should know how much of the budget amount and under what heads remain unutilised in the last quarter of the financial year.

The state government has been exercising restraint in preparing the budget for the next financial year considering the limited resources and adverse economic scenario in view of the Covid pandemic.