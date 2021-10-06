Madhya Pradesh: College girl abducted, gang-raped by three in Datia

Bhopal: A college girl was abducted and gang-raped by three in a moving car and later in a house for two days in Datia. A case has been registered against the trio.

ASP, Datia, Kamal Mourya told Free Press that while coming out of college on October 1, one of the accused invited her to join him with his friends in a car, who were waiting outside the main gate. As the boy was known to her and belonged to the same community, she agreed. However, she refused to travel with his friends in the same car. However, the accused forcibly pulled her into the car and sped towards Dabra. On way, one of the accused raped her in the car. Later, they took her to a house and raped her repeatedly. On October 2, the trio dropped the girl near her house. The victim reached her house and later reported the matter to the police. The police have launched manhunt to nab the trio.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 12:14 AM IST