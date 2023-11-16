Madhya Pradesh: Collector, SP Inspect Polling Booths In Far-Flung Areas

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district electoral officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh reached Nadia on Tuesday when they inspected polling booths located in far-flung areas. Both of them organised a Chaupal at Panchayat Bhawan to interact with villagers to know their problems.

They told the villagers that their problems would be solved after the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Constitution has given them the right to vote and everyone should cast it on Friday, they said.

The villagers agreed to cast their votes on the polling day. Chief executive of the district Panchayat SS Rawat, returning officer of Pipariya Santosh Kumar Tiwari, sub-divisional officer of police Kalyani Barkade, Janpad CEO Agarwal and other officials were present at the event. They also took feedback on preparations for the election.

Read Also MP Election 2023: BJP Ministers Face Tough Electoral Challenges In Madhya Pradesh

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)