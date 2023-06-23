Madhya pradesh: Collector Singh Visits Samrasta Nagar In Itarsi, Listens To Grievances Of Ojha Community

FPJ

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh visited the Samrasta Nagar of Itarsi on Friday and interacted with the people of Ojha community during the visit, administrative officials said.

Officials added that collector Singh listened to the grievances of the Ojha community folks during this.

Upon his visit, collector Singh interacted with the children of the Ojha community and inspired them to study well and scale a bright future for themselves, official sources said. He provided a detailed account of the life of former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and advised the students to pursue duly education like him and contribute to the nation. He opined that if one is determined, he/she can achieve anything in their life, no matter what may betide.

The spirit of the children was lifted due to the motivating statements given by collector Singh, who then decided to go to the hostel and filled forms for the same. Collector Singh then instructed the officials concerned to admit the children to the hostel. During this, Itarsi municipality chairman Pankaj Chourey, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Itarsi, Madan Raghuwanshi, deputy collector Neeta Kori and other officials were also present.