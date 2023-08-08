Madhya Pradesh: Collector Reviews Preparations For PM’s Sagar Visit

PM Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya on Monday reviewed the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on August 12 to perform Bhoomipujan for construction of Sant Ravidas temple.

He directed the officials to perform the assigned duties with sincerity.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat PC Sharma, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla, additional collector Sapna Tripathi and other officials were present at the meeting.

He directed the officials to reach Badtuma where the function will be held and do their duties.

Arya also asked them to ensure all the measures at the parking lot ensure security there and maintain cleanliness.

Separate entry passes are being issued to the officers and employees to reach the spot, he said, adding that buses will be arranged for media persons to reach the spot.

They will be given entry passes through the public relations department, he said.