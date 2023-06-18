Madhya Pradesh: Collector, MLA Hear People’s Woes In Ghogharikheda village

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and MLA Vijay Pal Singh heard problems of people in Ghogharikheda and Dhov village on Saturday, administrative officials said.

The two then issued instructions to officials concerned to redress the grievances of people.

Collector Neeraj and MLA Singh said that the displaced people of the Ghogharikheda village and Dhov village should not face problems in availing the basic amenities. During this, deputy director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Sandeep Fellows, sub-divisional officer of forest department Rachna Sharma, sub divisional officer of Satpura Tiger Reserve Ankit Jamod and villagers were also present.