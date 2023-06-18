 Madhya Pradesh: Collector, MLA Hear People’s Woes In Ghogharikheda village
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Collector, MLA Hear People’s Woes In Ghogharikheda village

Madhya Pradesh: Collector, MLA Hear People’s Woes In Ghogharikheda village

The two then issued instructions to officials concerned to redress the grievances of people.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and MLA Vijay Pal Singh heard problems of people in Ghogharikheda and Dhov village on Saturday, administrative officials said.

The two then issued instructions to officials concerned to redress the grievances of people.

Collector Neeraj and MLA Singh said that the displaced people of the Ghogharikheda village and Dhov village should not face problems in availing the basic amenities. During this, deputy director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Sandeep Fellows, sub-divisional officer of forest department Rachna Sharma, sub divisional officer of Satpura Tiger Reserve Ankit Jamod and villagers were also present.

Read Also
Bhopal: Primary Schools Shut Till June 30, Morning Shifts For Class 6 To 12 To Dodge Scorching Heat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

9-Yr BJP Rule At Centre Was Disappointing: Congress

9-Yr BJP Rule At Centre Was Disappointing: Congress

Madhya Pradesh: Two Tractor-Trolleys Seized For Transporting Sand Illegally In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Two Tractor-Trolleys Seized For Transporting Sand Illegally In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Man’s Decomposed Body Found In Jalalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Man’s Decomposed Body Found In Jalalpur

Another Body Blow To BJP: Ex-MLA Dhruv Pratap Singh Quits

Another Body Blow To BJP: Ex-MLA Dhruv Pratap Singh Quits

Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate MSME Summit Today

Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate MSME Summit Today