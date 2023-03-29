Madhya Pradesh: Collector listens to complaints, tells officials to solve problems in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh listened to people’s problems at a public hearing on Tuesday.

Seventy-nine people were present during the hearing. Singh solved some of their problems and sent the rest to the heads of various departments.

He asked the officers to solve those problems and inform him accordingly.

A resident of Rasulia, Ashok Kumar Tiwari, 67, said he had been coming to the public hearing for getting benefits under PM’s Housing Scheme.

He sent an application for benefits under PM Housing Scheme in 2017, but it is still pending.

The collector directed chief municipal officer of Nagar Palika, Navneet Pandey, to dispose of the complaint as soon as possible.

Tiwari said he was working in a private firm, and surviving on a pension of Rs 600 from Nagar Nigam after retirement.

Both he and his wife are surviving on the pension, he said, adding that his house is in ruins. The couple has a daughter who is married.

Because he could not make his BPL card, he is not getting rations, Tiwari said.

Similarly, a resident of Khidia village in Makhan Nagar, Rekha Dhurve, complained that she had taken a loan under Rani Durgavati Yojna to buy a tractor-trolley and other equipment for farming.

Nevertheless, a few local thugs took the tractor-trolley on rent, but they did not return it. She mentioned the names of the thugs in her complaint.

A resident of Bikor village in Makhan Nagar, Shaitan Singh Rajput, complained that a few goons had harvested his crops.

Similarly, a resident of Pathrai village in Sohagpur, Pancham Singh, alleged that he was being harassed.

A few residents of Malini village at Malothar Panchayat in Kesla applied for Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna.

Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Sujan Rawat, additional collector Manoj Singh, joint collector Ashish Kumar Pandey and other officials were present at the public hearing.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Workshop organised under MP Crime victim compensation scheme in Narmadapuram