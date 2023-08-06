Madhya Pradesh: Collector Inspects Two Booths For Assembly Polls | (ANI Photo)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana inspected two polling booths in Dimni on Saturday because of the ensuing assembly election. The officials concerned and teachers were present during the inspection at primary girls’ school and the secondary girls’ school in Dimni.

A ramp was built on the school premises. Asthana asked the officials to arrange for water and electricity supply.

Inclusion Of Names In Voters’ List Collector

Ankit Asthana said that the Election Commission has issued directives to include names from August 2 to 31.

The block-level officers have an important role to play in that work, the collector said, adding that there should not be any error in the voters’ list. He asked the other officials to monitor the work properly.

He said that the sector officers had been asked to send a physical verification report of at least ten polling booths. The sector officers may have prepared the reports, he said, adding that if there are any errors in the reports, action will be taken against the officials concerned.

