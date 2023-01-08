Madhya Pradesh: Collector inspects Khajuraho roads ahead of G-20 summit

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Chhatarpur, Sandeep GR, inspected the roads of Khajuraho on Saturday evening, ahead of the G-20 summit slated to take place there. Post inspection, collector Sandeep issued instructions to all the officials concerned.

On Saturday evening, collector Sandeep took stock of all the main roads of Khajuraho town and issued instructions for ensuring more arrangements on both sides of the road. Along with this, he also instructed the chief municipal officer (CMO) of Khajuraho to plant trees on the dividers located on the road.

After this, he visited the lakes of the town and directed all the officials concerned to ensure lighting arrangements there. In addition to this, he emphasised that tobacco, gutkha and any such products shall be prohibited up to 200 metre radius of temples.

Towards the end of the inspection drive, collector Sandeep directed all the officials present on the spot to ensure their presence in the time-limit (TL) meeting, which shall be held to discuss important points related to the G-20 Summit. CMO Ekta Agrawal, sub-engineer Mahendra Patel, Amitesh Awasthi, Surendra Khare, Kalyan Singh, Maan Singh and officials of other departments were also present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Chilly northerlies intensify cold in Chhatarpur