Madhya Pradesh: Collector asks revenue officials to finish property transfer work

FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ankit Asthana has directed the revenue officers to complete the work related to transfer of properties and distribution of lands without delay. Asthana further said that he would inspect each Tehsil twice a month.

Asthana said he would not inspect the RCMS portal, but from the documents kept in various revenue offices in the district. He issued the directives at meeting with revenue officers on Wednesday.

Asthana said that when he had opened the portal, he came across hundreds cases lying pending for more than a year and that this situation was not good.

Besides ports, if the documents lying in offices are inspected, many more applications for transfer of properties will be found, Asthana said.

He directed the revenue officers to dispose of all such cases warned of stern against them.

Besides the collector, additional collector Narottam Bhargava and all sub-divisional magistrates were present at the meeting.

Crop Insurance Rath flagged off

The fourth crop insurance week launched by the Central Government from December 1 to December 7 began in the district from Thursday. It is part of the 75th year of the Indian Independence. As part of the programme, deputy director of farmers’ welfare and agriculture development department, Anant Bihari Sadaiya, flagged off a Crop Insurance Rath.

The representatives of crop insurance and field officers of the agriculture department will be with the Rath that will inform the farmers about the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance in all development blocks in Morena. Crop insurance training and Chaupal will also be organised during the week.