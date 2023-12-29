Madhya Pradesh: Collector Asks Officials To Put Traffic Signs On Incomplete Roads | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has directed the officials to put traffic signs on the under-construction roads to avoid accidents. He issued the directive at a meeting held to review the progress of roads built by the Sagar Smart City Limited, on Thursday.

Arya said that there should be proper arrangements for dealing with any accident and that the construction agencies should install signage and diversion boards. Traffic signs should be put up on the roads, intersections, approaches and dividers through which pedestrians, vehicles and bikers pass, he said.

On seeing the traffic signs, the bikers, car drivers and pedestrians become cautions and can avoid accidents, Arya said. He told the officials to remove the encroachments from SR-2A Rajghat trisection to Tili Square and complete the road work keeping in mind the construction guidelines.

The rest of the work on both sides of the Kagadyau valley should be completed and everything properly arranged up to Pilikothi junction, the collector said, adding that road construction work should be completed from Rajghat trisection to RTO.

He directed the officials to lay pavers on both sides of the roads, so that they look beautiful and complete the electrical work on time.

Madhya Pradesh: Government Offices Remain Empty Due To Severe Cold In Unchehara

Unchehara (Satna): As Unchehara town is experiencing severe cold because of thick fog, the officials, especially those who come from far-flung areas, cannot reach their offices in time. The government offices have not arranged for warming the rooms, so that the employees may work properly.

In the Janpad Panchayat office, only empty chairs were found on Friday, which shows the employees are not able to come to the office because of the cold. Similar is the situation in Nagar Parishad, forest, agriculture and other government departments which remain empty till noon.

The villages near hillocks are also experiencing extreme cold, and the people living are facing problems. A resident Ram Singh Adiwasi that the government offices remained closed because of cold, so people are facing problems.

Likewise, Ramesh Singh Adiwasi said bonfires should be arranged outside government offices, so that the people coming from hilly sides and rural areas might not face any problems.