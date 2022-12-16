Madhya Pradesh: Colleagues beat up, molest woman in Gwalior

Representative Image | Pixabay

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Colleagues have beaten up a woman who works for a credit card company. Immediately after the incident, the woman lodged a complaint at the police station. Now, her colleagues are forcing her to enter into an agreement, official sources said on Friday.

The incident came to light after a video clip went viral on social media. In her complaint, the 26-year-old woman said that she works for Credit Max Store. She had a dispute with a colleague Monu Chaurasia over sitting on an office chair on November 22. Monu Chaurasia and Shubham Ojha caught hold of her hair and beat her up. She called up 100 and informed the police about the incident. Immediately after that, the police took Monu Chaurasia into custody. Chaurasia was released on bail, but he forced her to enter into an agreement.

The police said the woman complained against two office colleagues who had beaten her up and molested her in the process. Senior officials have ordered an inquiry into the case.

Two drug peddlers caught

The police arrested two drug peddlers and confiscated 201 grams smack worth Rs 20 lakh from their possession. The police said that they were trying to sell it in the city.

The police came to know that two drug peddlers were waiting for customers at Serol in the city. A team led by police station in-charge Gajendra Dhakad rushed to the spot. As soon as the drug peddlers saw the police, they began to run away. The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Kamal Jatav and Dharamveer Jatav.