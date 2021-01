Madhya Pradesh: Cold wave intensifies in state, Pachmarhi records state’s lowest minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius

Bhopal: Cold wave intensified in the state on Saturday night as Pachmarhi recorded state’s lowest minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius. It was 1.6 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

According to meteorological department, Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius, Naugaon recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius while Raisen recorded 3.8 degrees Celsius. Gwalior’s night temperature was 4.6 degrees Celsius while Khajuraho and Mandla shivered at 4 degrees Celsius each. Rewa too shivered at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal recorded minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius while Indore recorded 9 degrees Celsius. Shajapur recorded 5.1 degrees Celsius. Damoh, Jabalpur and Satna recorded 5 degrees Celsius each. Chhindwara recorded 5.8 degrees Celsius. Sidhi recorded 6 degrees Celsius and Tikamgarh recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius.