Madhya Pradesh: Coaching institute director beaten up

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people attacked a director of a coaching institute in the city and injured him under the Raksi bridge late Sunday night. They continued to beat the director of the coaching centre Chetan Sharma till he fell unconscious. The passers-by did not come to the rescue of the man. Finally, a woman saved him from the attack. After a while, a police team reached the spot and sent the injured man to hospital. The incident came to light after a video clip went viral on social media.

The Madhoganj police registered a case against the attackers. Chetan had a dispute with two youths Akash Chouhan and Jeetu Yadav who, along with some of their friends, attacked him. When Chetan was being beaten up, someone made a video clip of the incident. Town inspector of Madhoganj, Mahesh Sharma, said some people had beaten up the director of a coaching centre, and the police were searching for the attackers.