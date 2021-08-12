Madhya Pradesh: Coaching centres likely to reopen soon

Bhopal: Coaching centres across the state are likely to open soon. A delegation of coaching centre owners met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday and urged him to think positively on the issue.

The Chief Minister said that coaching operators should ensure cent percent adherence to corona appropriate behaviour in their institutions. The state government is considering the permission to conduct coaching classes. Chouhan said this to the office bearers of Madhya Pradesh Coaching Owners Association who came to meet him at his residence.

The delegation of coaching operators of the state met the CM in the presence of MLA Ramesh Mendola. MLA Sanjay Pathak was also present on the occasion. President of Madhya Pradesh Coaching Owners Association, Laxmi Narayan Bakoria told Chouhan that for the students whose parents have passed away due to corona pandemic, free coaching and hostel arrangements have been made by the association.

Bakoria said that coaching operators have already given in writing to various authorities that they would ensure hundred percent implementation of corona protocols.

Coaching operators have been asking the government for a long to allow them to operate as schools and colleges were allowed to open. Collector Gwalior has given permission to the coaching operators to conduct classes but with riders.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 12:35 AM IST