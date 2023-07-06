Madhya Pradesh: CMOs Told To Finish Work, Get Good Marks In Cleanliness Survey

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Shriman Shukla has directed the officials of the civic bodies in Narmadapuram division to finish cleanliness-related work as fast as possible by following the norms.

He told the officials to get good marks in the cleanliness survey of the civic bodies.

Shukla issues the directives at a meeting with the chief municipal officers and others from Betul, Harda and Narmadapuram districts at a meeting in the office of the commissioner on Wednesday.

He directed the officials to do the branding of cleanliness survey and launch campaigns to make people aware about the importance of sanitation.

