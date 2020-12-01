Madhya Pradesh: CMO to work on PMO pattern, to keep an eye on all departments

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat is set to function on the pattern on Prime Minister’s Office. Preparations are in full swing for it.

According to the plan, the CM’s Secretariat will monitor all the departments, get reports on all incidents and play an important role in building CM’s image.

The CM’s Secretariat used to monitor other departments earlier too, but now, officials are keen on showing that all directives of the chief minister are implemented.

The secretariat will also work on which incident the chief minister should take action that a positive message may go to people.

The Chief Minister’s Office is drawing up a plan for good governance and the chief minister taking feedback on its progress.

At a meeting of officials of his secretariat a few days ago, the chief minister said there should be fear of CMO among officers.

After that, officials of his secretariat have begun to make a plan about how to control the work of other departments.

It was the CM’s secretariat that gave the concept of action plan for Bhopal development.