Madhya Pradesh: CMO to work on PMO pattern, to keep an eye on all departments

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat is set to function on the pattern on Prime Minister’s Office. Preparations are in full swing for it.
According to the plan, the CM’s Secretariat will monitor all the departments, get reports on all incidents and play an important role in building CM’s image.
The CM’s Secretariat used to monitor other departments earlier too, but now, officials are keen on showing that all directives of the chief minister are implemented.
The secretariat will also work on which incident the chief minister should take action that a positive message may go to people.
The Chief Minister’s Office is drawing up a plan for good governance and the chief minister taking feedback on its progress.
At a meeting of officials of his secretariat a few days ago, the chief minister said there should be fear of CMO among officers.
After that, officials of his secretariat have begun to make a plan about how to control the work of other departments.
It was the CM’s secretariat that gave the concept of action plan for Bhopal development.
Chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and principal secretary of the chief minister Manish Rastogi were the collectors of Bhopal. It was they who actually begun to work on making Bhopal a model city.
At a meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the officials of the state capital that they should coordinate with the CM’s secretariat to implement the action plan for Bhopal development.
The CM’s Secretariat will play an important role in rating performance of the departments of various ministers.
The CMO is preparing a report on the performance of officers along with that of ministers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bolstered the PMO which has full control over each department of the Central Government.
Therefore, plans are afoot to monitor the work of each department of the state government through CMO.
About many ministers and officers it is said that they are not under CMO’s control.
Such officers have been clearly told that they should coordinate with the CMO.
At each meeting, Chouhan also tells officers to coordinate with the CM’s Secretariat. Officers have been directed to contact the chief secretary to deal with any problem, but they have to work according to government guidelines.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)