Madhya Pradesh: CM urges Tomar to lift 30L MT wheat from state

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in Delhi on Saturday to take part in a meeting of the BJP’s central election committee, met Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar. After discussions with Tomar, Chouhan told journalists that the state government would soon begin to procure wheat.

According to Chouhan, as in every year, the state is set to harvest a bumper crop this year, too. Chouhan has requested Tomar to lift 3,000,000 MT of wheat which is lying in different warehouses in Madhya Pradesh and send it to other states so that the newly procured wheat can be stored.

Chouhan also demanded 1,500,000 MT of urea. He said that the Centre had, so far, allotted 12.5 lakh MT of fertiliser to the state. Chouhan further said that he had urged the Centre to give permission to set up temporary warehouses to keep 1,000,000 MT wheat in case there should be sudden rainfall.

He also said that the Centre had allowed four states to give 80% of financial aid to farmers to purchase stubble-cutting machines. Chouhan said that he had urged the Centre to include Madhya Pradesh in that scheme and that he had demanded the rest of the Rs 4,000 crore lying outstanding against the PDS subsidy system.

According to Chouhan, he has urged railway minister Piyush Goyal to rerun the four trains which are out of service now.

Chouhan said he had also demanded Rs 750 crore for acquiring land for installing rail lines in Indore and Budhni.