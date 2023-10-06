Madhya Pradesh: CM Transfers Rs 219 Crores Of Gas Refill Scheme To Beneficiaries Accounts

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday transferred Rs 219 crore of Gas Refill Scheme to the accounts of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Mukhyamatri Ladli Bahna Yojana through a single click in the program organised in Bhopal.

Under the Gas Refill Scheme, the beneficiaries will be able to get the domestic gas cylinder refill at a rate of Rs 450. 36 lakh women are likely to benifit from this scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said, "It is the goal of my life to ensure that there are no problems in the lives of women. I have been working on this mission for a long time. I have given 35 percent reservation for women in government jobs."

The state government has several schemes in place for women, like Ladli Lakshmi Yojana and Ladli Bahna Yojana. With the Model Code of Conduct expected to be imposed soon, the state government transferred the latest instalment of the Ladli Bahna Yojana on October 4 itself.

There are 1.31 crore women added among the beneficiaries of the scheme, the state government says it will soon add the remaining to the scheme.

"Today, I am depositing Rs 219 crore in the accounts of over 36 lakh women beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Bahna Yojana. If any woman has left, then I will find out and transfer money in her account as well. Today, your brother (referring to himself) has not given the money but respect," CM Chouan added.

Recently, the state government has issued a notification for providing 35 percent reservation in recruitment to women, barring the Forest department in the state.

The state government has made amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civils Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35% reservation to women.

The copy of notification read, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise."

