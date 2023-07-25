Madhya Pradesh: CM To Visit Bankhedi, Seoni-Malwa Today In View Of Vikas Parv |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister (CM) of state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the Bankhedi and Seoni-Malwa towns of Narmadapuram on Tuesday, in view of the Vikas Parv ongoing across the state.

During his visit to the towns, CM Chouhan will inaugurate various development works, and also lay the foundation stones of some of them. Apart from this, CM Chouhan will also provide the benefits of public welfare schemes to the beneficiaries.

Official sources said that CM Chouhan will also perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Doodhi Sinchai project.

Divisional commissioner of Narmadapuram, Shriman Shukla and Inspector general (IG) Irshad Wali, along with Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and Superintendent of police (SP) Dr Gurkaran Singh have buckled up to ensure preparations for the smooth conduct of CM Chouhan’s arrival.

They took stock of all the arrangements being ensured. The officials issued instructions to the employees concerned to ensure arrangements for road show, stage arrangements, helipad landing, parking area, drinking water arrangements, barricading, traffic management and proper power supply. During this, Zila panchayat CEO SS Rawat and other nodal officers were also present.

