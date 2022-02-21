Madhya Pradesh CM to transfer amount to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY on Wednesday

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute benefits to more than one lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban, according to state government official. The programme will be held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) Bhopal on Wednesday at 3 pm.

CM will transfer an installment of Rs 250 crore to 26,500 housing beneficiaries through a single click. Along with this Grih Pravesh of 50,000 new houses of the beneficiaries, virtual bhoomi poojan of 30,000 newly approved houses will also be performed. CM will also hold virtual dialogue with the beneficiaries.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has informed that a total of 8.68 lakh thousand houses are approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in the state. Till now the work of 4.72 lakh houses has been completed and the rest is in progress. Beneficiaries of one lakh 6 thousand 500 houses will be benefited in this programme, total cost of their houses is Rs 4100 crore. The estimated cost of the house is Rs. 3.85 lakh per house. In this, financial assistance of one and a half lakh rupees is given by the central government and one lakh rupees by the state government. This programme will be broadcast live in all the urban bodies of the state. In this, dignitaries will also be present along with regional public representatives and beneficiaries.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:16 PM IST