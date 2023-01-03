Madhya Pradesh: CM to launch Bhu Adhikar Scheme in Tikamgarh; 600 square feet of plots to be distributed to poor people

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana for poor people will be inaugurated in Tikamgarh district on Wednesday. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, at least 600 square feet plots will be given to those people in rural areas who do not possess any land or are living in congested spaces. CM Chouhan will be present in the plot distribution programme and inaugurate the scheme by distributing plots to 10,000 people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said, “January 4 will be written in golden letters in the history of the welfare of poor people. We will provide free of cost plots to our poor brothers and sisters who do not have any place to live and the families which are living in small houses. Plots will be given to 10 thousand people in Tikamgarh”.

Major takeaways from the cabinet meeting

Other important decisions were also made during the cabinet meeting.

The government has announced that if a woman delivers a girl child for the second time, an assistance of Rs 6000 will be given to her. It is noteworthy that on the first delivery of a girl child, Rs 5000 financial assistance is given by the state government.

As per the CM's announcement, the cabinet has approved a proposal to hike the honorarium of Sarpanchs from Rs 1750 to Rs 4250. On unopposed election to the panchayats, financial reward will also be given.

The government is planning to start the Shaurya Dal scheme once again. It was discontinued in the middle owing to some unknown reasons.

Under the CM Rise scheme, 9200 CM Rise schools will be constructed. Earlier, 73 such schools have been constructed under the scheme.