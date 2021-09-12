Madhya Pradesh: CM to hold virtual dialogue with women self-help groups

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a virtual dialogue with women self-help groups women on September 14 under a Women Self-Help Group Orientation and Dialogue Programme, as per an official release.

Self-help groups from all district headquarters will participate in the programme starting at 11 am. Women from groups in rural areas will join the programme through various media, as per the release.

Chief minister Chouhan said on Saturday, “Many schemes are being run in the state for the social and economic empowerment of mothers, sisters and daughters. Financial assistance is also being provided through banks to empower self-help groups to make women financially strong.”

He said campaign for women empowerment will continue in Madhya Pradesh. As per the release, more than 3.37 lakh women self-help groups are involved in various activities in the state. The state government is also doing work of providing market to the material produced by the groups.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:24 AM IST