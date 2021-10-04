e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM to attend tribal convention at Jhabua on Tuesday

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate various construction works, perform bhoomi poojan, lay foundation stones for various development works.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend a tribal convention organised in Jhabua on Tuesday, as per an official release.

As per the information, tribal people from different districts including Jhabua district will participate in the convention. CM will also distribute benefits among the beneficiaries of various government schemes and interact with the women members of self-help groups while giving many gifts of development works in the convention, says the release.

He will inaugurate various construction works, perform bhoomi poojan, lay foundation stones for various development works, inaugurate oxygen plants and dedicate to public certain buildings.

