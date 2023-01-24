Madhya Pradesh: CM Tirth Darshan Yojna costs dear to SP’s father, suspended

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Satna have suspended the assistant teacher posted in Raigaon, Lalji Bagri, who is the father of SP Ashutosh Bagri, on Tuesday. The teacher had done registration for the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojna along with his wife to get the undue benefit of the government run scheme.

The Mukhya Mantri Tirth Darshan Yojna, is run by the state government. Under the scheme a person or people who had crossed the age of 60 years and are not the income tax payee are eligible for the scheme.

Collector Anurag Verma told Free Press that the teacher is an income tax payee and his salary is around Rs 80,000. He had done the registration under the scheme in which the train is going to Dwarka from January 24th to 29th.

The issue came in light that the teacher hiding his information and had got registered under the scheme. The application was disqualified and for defaming the image of the district administration. He is suspended, he has been attached to the office of block education officer Maihar till further orders.

The collector said that he is a father of the SP Ashutosh Bagri posted in Morrena, but the issue which the teacher had done is a different issue.

