Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcements at Global Investors’ Summit to be implemented through ordinance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is going to issue an ordinance on the announcements made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS).

To implement Chouhan’s announcements at the GIS, the government has to change some old laws. So, the department of industries is getting ready to make an ordinance, so that the Chief Minister’s announcements may be implemented.

The Chief Minister announced that once the land was available, the industrialists would not have to take permission for setting up big and MSME units.

Apart from that, an authorised officer would not inspect the industrial unit for three years.

According to the Chief Minister’s announcement, an industrial house would not have to seek permission for getting factory licence, approval for development plan, consents for building, NOC for installing fire-extinguishing system, recycling treatment plant and for other things. The government is planning to change the laws.

The Chief Minister announced that several industrial houses would get plug and play facilities, for which new laws are being made.

Chief Minister has directed the departments associated with the GIS to issue the ordinance on his announcements as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister also directed various departments to send the copy of the ordinance to those industrial houses which showed keenness in investments in the state, so that the work may begin soon.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)