Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges corona warriors to remain stress-free

Those who are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic should remain stress-free, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He made the above statement during a videoconferencing at Mantralaya on Friday.

He reviewed the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the arrangements being made to tackle it.

The state will soon come out of the crisis and that the officers and employees who are toiling to defeat the disease should pay attention to their health and remain stress-free, Chouhan said.

Health Minister Narottam Mishra, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, additional chief secretary of health Mohd Suleman, principal secretary Sanjay Shukla and other officers were present at the videoconferencing.

Chouhan said RD Gardi Hospital in Ujjain was identified for treating corona patients, but the system in the hospital should be improved.

He asked the officials to improve the system at the hospital as early as possible.

Chouhan said there should be complete social distancing in those areas where the number of COVID-19 patients was high.

Mishra said even a little carelessness in following social distancing norms might be fatal.

According to the directives of the chief minister, COVID-19 suspects should be quarantined in their homes, he said.

Those who do not have enough space at homes should send the corona suspects to quarantine centres, he said, adding that, the quarantine centres should be small and fewer people kept there to maintain distancing norms.

24.97L surveyed in 548 affected areas

There are 27.17 lakh people in 548 corona-hit areas and 24.97 lakh have been surveyed, said additional chief secretary of health Mohd Suleman. As many as 2,570 people are doing the survey. Swab samples of 32,974 people have been taken and 1,851 tested positive, he said.