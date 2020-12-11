Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch a special anti-drug campaign from December 15 to 22

Speaking at the meet, CM said, “Those who trade in drugs are enemies of humanity, they should not be left in any condition. A special campaign should be carried out to attack their roots. Special care should be taken in this campaign that while there is no leniency towards drug peddlers and addicts, sympathy should be given to the children of drug addicts and efforts should be made to get them rid of intoxicants out of affection. Full cooperation of social justice department and voluntary organizations should also be taken to get rid of drug addicts and rehabilitate them.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau is proposed by the Government of India to conduct a special anti-drug campaign from December 15 to December 22. A list of 15 districts of the state has been sent by the Narcotics Control Bureau to the Government of India, where the turnover of drugs has been found to be high. These districts are Indore, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Ratlam, Gwalior, Satna, Sagar, Datia and Rewa.

Apart from this, Vidisha, Pipariya, Agar-Malwa region is also sensitive. More cases have been reported in all these areas.

In some places, cases of supply of drugs and narcotics have been reported in gyms, pubs, clubs, college canteens and schools. CM instructed strict action in this regard and called of operations of Hookah lounges in the state.

While a major case of chemical drug supply has also come to light in Indore, smack supply cases have been reported in Bhopal, Vidisha, Bhind, Ujjain, Ratlam and other districts. The public should be made aware of the ill effects of intoxication.