Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to kickstart 'Sahyog se Suraksha Abhiyan' from August 15

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch “Sahyog se Suraksha Abhiyan” on August 15. The theme of the campaign is “Sahyog aur samarthan se hi vijay, Corona Samapti ka drida nischay” (only cooperation and support can help us win, firm resolve to end Corona”.

Government departments, voluntary organisations, trade organisations, religious leaders and public representatives will take part in Sahyog se Suraksha Abhiyan. This campaign will be conducted in collaboration with all sections.

Main objective of the campaign is to instil a sense of security in common man through public awareness. The campaign will generate awareness so that they learn to live with Corona infection.

The Health Department will also make efforts to make people adopt safe practices. They will be encouraged to adopt preventive measures part of lifestyle. The goal is to maintain continuity of campaign in order to make prevention from infection a general practice. During the campaign, efforts will be made to change people’s habits through simple and clear messages. Many times people are confused due to wrong and misleading information. Efforts will be made continuously to counter this and explain what is right to the people through various means so that people can get actual information.

A time-bound programme has also been set for campaign activities. Oath taking programmes will be organised during the campaign. Nodal officers have been appointed in the government departments associated with the campaign, to give pace to the activities of the campaign.