Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to administer oath on National Unity Day

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): National Unity Day will be celebrated on October 31 in the state. At the state-level programme, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will administer oath of national unity to everyone at Shaurya Smarak here at 10 am.

As per schedule, chief minister will first pay homage to martyrs after reaching Shaurya Smarak at 10 am and will offer floral tributes to Bharat Mata. After this, the chief minister will welcome the motorcycle rally. Chouhan will administer the oath of national unity to all those present in the open air theatre. The programme will conclude with the playing of national anthem by the police band.

A motor cycle rally will be taken out from police station Talaiya to Moti Masjid intersection at 5 pm on National Unity Day. A march past will also be held.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 08:55 PM IST