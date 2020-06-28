Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into Congress, blames Rahul Gandhi for demoralising army

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress are responsible for the border conflict between India and China.

The CM was addressing the virtual rally in Chhattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

He also attacked Congress top leaders over donations allegedly received by Sonia Gandhi-headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and accused former party chief Rahul Gandhi of "demoralising" the army with his statements.

"No prime minister from the Congress party ever dared to build a road on Indian side adjoining China. Why China is frustrated now? It is because Narendra Modi government has constructed roads on borders. China is frustrated because it is thinking that if India continues to grow then it will be the only country in the world, which can defeat them,” Chouhan said.