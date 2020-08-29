Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes exception to unnecessary hike in school fee, Act in offing

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken exception to fees hiked by schools.

Chouhan has hardened stand on fee hike after a group of women whose wards study in Agarwal Public School complained about it by stopping his vehicle in Indore. He told the commissioner of Indore through a video conferencing to talk to those women and control the unnecessary fee hike. Chouhan said an act would soon be passed to stop schools from increasing fee without reason.

The women told Chouhan that the school concerned raised fee many times more than what they were paying.

The state government has asked the managements to take fees till the days the schools were open before the lockdown. Nevertheless, the school managements hiked the fee the way they used to take before the closure of schools. Guardians are continuously raising the issue fee hike. Despite financial problems people are facing because of the lockdown, the schools are increasing fee. So they have demanded action against the school management.