Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends CMO, DEO from stage at Khargone

CM Chouhan claimed that he had received several complaints regarding irregularities in work against both the officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a strong message to government officials and employees involved in irregularities, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday suspended two government officials from the dais in Khargone.

Addressing the CM Janseva Abhiyan’s divisional-level programme, CM Chouhan suspended district education officer (DEO) KK Dangore and Bhikangaon chief municipal officer (CMO) Mohanlal Alawa with immediate effect.

Chief Minister inquired about various ongoing schemes and also announced to change the names of various markets and intersections of Khargone.

Chouhan said that many complaints were received against the DEO Dangore. “What should be done, should I suspend, let me suspend them”.

He made it clear that his government won’t spare any official involved in irregularities or negligence in work.

Chouhan also added that he would also reward the one who does good work. From April 6, village-to-village officials-employees will organise camps to solve public problems.

