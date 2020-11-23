Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suddenly inspects public service centre, houses for poor

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suddenly inspected many areas in the state capital on Monday.

Chouhan’s motorcade stopped at the public service centre in the collectorate. He then spoke to the applicants who queued up there.

An applicant sought the copy of his land documents. The elderly person informed the Chief Minister that the Patwari had demanded the copy of land documents.

Chouhan then told the collector to call up the Patwari and took complete feedback from the officials about the elderly person’s problem.

The Chief Minister wanted to know from the applicants whether they got their documents on time or not.

Chouhan also called up a few applicants from the office of the public service to know whether they got the facilities provided by the government within time limit.

He also inspected the sewage treatment plant being set up by the municipal corporation and asked the officials to complete the work by December 31.

Apart from that, he visited Transport Nagar at Kokta and inspected the houses being built by the civic body for the poor. He directed the officials to maintain quality of construction work.

During inspection, he visited Abbas Nagar and distributed masks among people. He urged the people to wear masks until the anti-corona vaccine is invented. It was Chouhan’s first inspection after BJP’s return to power.

He said he would check the development work going on outside the state capital. People must get all the facilities provided by the government without any hassle, and this is what is called good governance, he said.

It is necessary to know whether everything is going on in the right direction, he said, adding that action is being taken against those who are involved in irregularities. Chouhan said functioning of the public service centres should improve.