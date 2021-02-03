Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stuck in Mantralaya elevator, two suspended

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan got stuck in a lift of the Mantralaya after which two engineers related to the maintenance work were suspended. This was not the first time that there was a malfunction in the lift.

The chief minister was going to his chamber on the fifth floor when the lift got stuck abruptly midway. Chouhan was very upset over the development and asked about the staff responsible for maintenance.

Two engineers of the Capital Project Administration (CPA) — sub-divisional officer (electricity) Shailendra Parmar and sub-engineer (electricity) Manoj Yadav — were suspended immediately on charges of dereliction of duty.

Several other senior officials have been stuck in that lift earlier. The VIP lift in the New Secretariat (Annexe) building constructed after spending Rs 613 crore had reportedly malfunctioned earlier, as well.

This incident has raised questions over the maintenance of the new building that houses offices of top-rung officials of Madhya Pradesh.