Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks help from Union ministers to deal with corona

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday, seeking help from them for dealing with the situation arising out of the corona pandemic.

Chouhan spoke to Shah over phone and informed him about the corona situation in the state.

He sought the help of Shah seeking transportation of oxygen. It should be provided to the state by rail, air and road, he urged.

At the time of transporting oxygen to Madhya Pradesh, some states are creating problems. Chouhan informed Shah about it.

From Rajnath Singh, Chouhan sought the help of DRDO for setting up a 1,000-bed hospital in Bina. Bina Refinery will supply oxygen to the hospital.

Chouhan has also discussed with Singh about sending tankers from Gwalior and Bhopal to fetch oxygen from Ranchi with the help of IAF planes to save time.

Goyal has agreed to send that rail wagons, carrying oxygen from Bokaro and Ranchi, will arrive in Bhopal.

The chief minister has spoken to Javadekar about the supply of more oxygen to hospitals in Bhopal from BHEL. Javadekar has given an assurance to Chouhan on this demand. Apart from that, Chouhan discussed with Tomar about the situation arising out of the corona pandemic in the Gwalior-Chambal region.