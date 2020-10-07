Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to martyr Dhirendra Tripathi, visits village

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Padiya village of Satna district on Wednesday and paid homage to CRPF jawan Dhirendra Tripathi who died in militant attack on Monday. His last rights were performed with full state honours on Wednesday.

The chief minister consoled the family and met father of deceased Ramkalesh Tripathi, mother Urmila Tripathi and wife Sadhna Tripathi. The CM stated that whoever wants to serve the government job from the family will be given the job. An educational institute or school will be named after the martyr and a road will be named after him. A statue will be erected in one of the schools or at an appropriate place to motivate villagers. The state government has provided financial support of Rs 1 crore to family and other facilities given to martyr’s family.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath tweeted and paid his respect to the martyr and asked the state government to provide financial and other support to the family.