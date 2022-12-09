Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders suspension of CMHO and CMO in Chhindwara

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday suspended two officials for alleged dereliction of duty in Bichhua region of Chhindwara district.

Chouhan ordered the suspension of the Chief Medical Health Officer, Chhindwara and Chief Medical Officer, Bichhua with immediate effect.

The chief minister visited Bichhua in Chhindwara district to distribute acceptance letters to the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Public Service Campaign and to inaugurate development works worth crores.

Chouhan said that the last time when he visited to review the Chief Minister's public service campaign, there he ordered to remove CMHO Dr G C Chaurasia and CMO Chandrakishore Bhawre from the post after receiving complaints from the public. This time during his visit, he ensured the suspension is carried out with immediate effect ensuring they do not continue to hold the positions any longer.