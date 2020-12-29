Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates 5 projects; Smart Road, Rani Kamlapati Arch Bridge opened to the public

In his address to the public, Chouhan said the queen had taken samadhi at Rani Kamlapati Mahal and her sacrifice would not go in vain. The sacrifice of the queen would be remembered forever and the state government would organize annual events in her memory, he added.

After his address to the public at the arch bridge, Chouhan headed for inauguration of the STP at Shirin River. Chouhan took a dig at the previous Congress government, saying they had delayed the projects related to public welfare.

Congress protest

At the time that Chouhan reached Polytechnic Square to inaugurate Smart Road, former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma was on a protest with his supporters. Sharma and others courted arrest during the inaugural function. Sharma was irked as his name was not written on the inaugural stone and also that he was not invited despite being the local MLA. PC Sharma and other Congressmen refused to relent even when pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma tried to pacify them.

Congress workers tied black ribbons to express their anger against discrimination on party lines. A huge deployment of police force had covered the protesters from all sides until the cavalcade of the CM passed by. All of them were taken into custody and sent to jail. They were released later. The Congress workers included former local corporator Shabista Zaki and other former corporators.

Smart Park

The Smart Park, spread over an area of 11 acres, has been developed at Smart Road by the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) at a cost of Rs 7 crore. The STP of 5 MLD capacity has been built by BMC at Shirin river and the newly developed waste transfer station, located at Jaatkhedi, has been developed by the BSCDCL.

MoU with two firms

BMC, on the occasion, signed an MoU with two firms for disposal of waste. Also, the firms will generate CNG from the waste. This CNG will be sold in the market at Rs 5 lower than the market rate.