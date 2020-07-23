Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives target to ministers for work

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Thursday held one-to-one discussions with his cabinet colleagues and allotted them targets for completing work for their respective departments.

Chouhan also discussed about the districts which are under their charge and gave them tips on certain issues.

He asked energy minister Pradyumnya Singh Tomar to make up 2% of loss in state coffers by improving the functioning of his department.

Chouhan asked Tomar to pay attention to relief in power bills and to maintain electricity supply.

Industries Minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon was told to improve ‘ease of doing business’ policy and to invite investment to the state.