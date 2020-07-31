Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan donates 30% of his salary for corona relief

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has donated 30% of his salary to CM Relief Fund for relief from covid-19.

Chouhan deposited 30% of his three months’ salary, Rs 1.40 lakh on Friday. He appealed to ministers, people’s representatives and common man to donate for treatment of the disease.

The chief minister made the above announcement at a video conferencing with his ministers from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

He told ministers that arrangements were made for free treatment of corona patients, and the government had spent a lot of money to arrest the pandemic.

To deal with the situation, the government has to cut its expenses, Chouhan said and urged people to donate money and help the government.