Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan donates 30% of his salary for corona relief

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has donated 30% of his salary to CM Relief Fund for relief from covid-19.
Chouhan deposited 30% of his three months’ salary, Rs 1.40 lakh on Friday. He appealed to ministers, people’s representatives and common man to donate for treatment of the disease.
The chief minister made the above announcement at a video conferencing with his ministers from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
He told ministers that arrangements were made for free treatment of corona patients, and the government had spent a lot of money to arrest the pandemic.
To deal with the situation, the government has to cut its expenses, Chouhan said and urged people to donate money and help the government.
From August 1, there will be a campaign ‘Set up Chain of Oath to Break the Chain of Coronavirus,’ he said, adding that, the virus will be defeated without lockdown.
The virus is spreading from one place to another very fast, and its chain needs to be broken, he said.
Those who do not follow the corona-precaution norms will face the music, the chief minister warned.
Chouhan told the legislators to use their MLA fund for buying equipment for the medical staff.
One third of Rs 500 crore to be received from the district mining funds will be spent on corona-related work, he said.
A webinar will be held from August 7 to 11 to discuss with experts about the roadmap of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, and the representatives of Niti Ayog will take part in it, Chouhan said.
There will be four sectors – health, education, economy, employment, development infrastructure – under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, he said.
