Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrates his birthday by planting saplings

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday by planting a sapling at his residence here, and made an appeal to people to plant trees for saving the planet.
"Planting a tree is a campaign to save the earth. It is a very pious work. I am already on my way to make this holy social campaign a success and I urge people to cooperate with me in it," Chouhan was quoted as saying by a government official.
State Congress president Kamal Nath wished Chouhan on his birthday over phone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the CM on his birthday and lauded him for taking the state's progress to "new heights".
"Best wishes to the BJP's energetic leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He has taken the state to new heights of development under his leadership. I wish him a happy, healthy and long life," Modi said in a tweet.
Chouhan has been the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2005 except for over 15 months following the BJP's defeat in the 2018 state Assembly polls. However, he returned to power after defections from the Congress and then led his party to a convincing victory in the bypolls