Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures all possible help to street vendors hard hit by corona

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government stands with the street vendors who have been most hit financially due to corona pandemic.

The state tops in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (P.M. Swa Nidhi) scheme, which is being run to help the street vendors to enable them to continue and grow their business.

On Sunday while talking to vendors through video conferencing, the CM said that maximum benefit of the scheme will be given to small traders like vegetable, fruits sellers, tea vendors, people running chaat shops and those engaged in tailoring works.

He said that the scheme will be reviewed constantly. Apart from urban street vendors, a scheme to provide interest free assistance of Rs 10,000 is being implemented for the street vendors of rural areas of the state.

On timely repayment of the loan, double amount i.e. Rs. 20000 will be sanctioned next year. Street vendors were very joyous to have very affectionate conversation with the CM and most of them addressed him as Mama.