Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures all possible help to street vendors hard hit by corona

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government stands with the street vendors who have been most hit financially due to corona pandemic.
The state tops in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (P.M. Swa Nidhi) scheme, which is being run to help the street vendors to enable them to continue and grow their business.
On Sunday while talking to vendors through video conferencing, the CM said that maximum benefit of the scheme will be given to small traders like vegetable, fruits sellers, tea vendors, people running chaat shops and those engaged in tailoring works.
He said that the scheme will be reviewed constantly. Apart from urban street vendors, a scheme to provide interest free assistance of Rs 10,000 is being implemented for the street vendors of rural areas of the state.
On timely repayment of the loan, double amount i.e. Rs. 20000 will be sanctioned next year. Street vendors were very joyous to have very affectionate conversation with the CM and most of them addressed him as Mama.
The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Nidhi Yojana has been launched to provide benefit to beneficiaries of 378 urban bodies of the state. So far, 15 lakh 500 cases have been approved in the state and interest free loan of total Rs 15 crore 50 lakh has been approved. As many as 8 lakh 70 thousand 330 street vendors have registered under the scheme. Out of these street vendors, identity cards and vending certificates have also been issued to one lakh 76 thousand street vendors .
Directives of CM
Street vendors should not face any difficulty in getting loans.
* Besides providing loan to street vendors, it should also be ensured that their business starts again.
* Identity cards should be provided to all street vendors.
* Constant review of scheme should be conducted.
* Constant follow up to ensure that no street vendor should be deprived of benefit.
* Take serious action on complaints.
* All officers and employees are required to be alert and active.
Beneficiaries say, Govt lending us a big support
Most of the beneficiaries believed that the government has lent them a great help during the any crisis. Pooja Rathore of Anuppur, who is engaged in tailoring work said she had started sewing work in January this year after purchasing 4 new machines. Like others she never expected coronavirus crisis. She told that her business was shut, she also ran out of the savings and became indebted. However, state government's Jeevan Shakti Yojana same as a saviour, as she made 200 masks and got an amount of Rs 2200, she said. With Rs 10000 under the Pradhan Mantri Swa-Nidhi yojana, she is able to restart her business.
