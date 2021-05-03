Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks health officials to survey every house to kill the coronavirus

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that each house will be surveyed and the coronavirus killed. It should not be allowed to spread and those suffering from cough, cold and fever will be given medical advice and provided with kits, he said. He made the statements through a video-conference that he held at his residence on Monday.

Medical education minister Vishwash Sarang, Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary and others were present at the video conferencing.

Make team for each village

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has directed the officials to form teams in every village and every area. The social workers and peopleís representatives should be included in the team, he said.

Corona help centres should be formed

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also said that corona centres should be set up to give advice to a patient and provide other information related to the disease.

In the meantime, health commissioner, Akash Tripathi, informed the Chief Minister that 40% of the survey under ëKill Coronaí scheme has been completed.