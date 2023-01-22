Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 4% hike in DA for teachers in Nasrullaganj

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced 4% hike in dearness allowance for teachers. Chouhan made the announcement during the inauguration of smart classes at Nasrullaganj in Sehore district on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the teachers of Sehore created history by making classroom smart. The teachers collected Rs 4.25 crore and donated 1,630 TV sets to 1,552 schools in the district to run smart classes. Besides the teachers, public representatives gave their contributions. Chouhan said that it was an example which everyone should follow and congratulated the teachers for this work.

The wife of Chief Minister, Sadhna Singh, also took part in the event. Chouhan honoured the teachers who had given donations for setting up smart classes. He replied to various questions put by the students and advised them to do Pranayam (breathing exercises) and honoured the meritorious students.

The government is going to set up CM Rise Schools within 25 km in every village, which will have modern laboratories, libraries and smart class facilities, Chouhan said.

A sum of Rs 35 crore will be spent on each school and the students from nearby villages will reach the schools by bus, he said.

The Chief Minister further said that one should learn the English language but it should not be a necessity, and that appointments would be made to fill 1.14 lakh vacancies. He also interacted with the students and replied to their questions about how to bust examination stress.

