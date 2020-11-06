Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj goes to mourn death, BJP men want ticket for Jayant Malaiya

A group of BJP workers raised slogans before chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma who went to former finance minister Jayant Malaiya’s house to express condolence on Friday.

They demanded that Malaiya should be given ticket for by-polls from the constituency, which has fallen vacant after former legislator Rahul Lodhi’s resignation.

Both Chouhan and Sharma went to Malaiya’s residence to condole the death of his father. Malaiya lost the seat in the assembly election of 2018 by a margin of 700 votes. BJP supporters demanded that Lodhi should not be given ticket for bypolls. Local BJP workers want that Malaiya or his son Siddharth should be given ticket from this seat.